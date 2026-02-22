Analyzing Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Malaga Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 23.65% 10.19% 1.16% Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Malaga Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $1.17 billion 2.79 $276.27 million $2.20 12.00 Malaga Financial N/A N/A $21.55 million $2.18 9.98

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Malaga Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Hawaiian and Malaga Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 6 0 0 1.67 Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given First Hawaiian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Malaga Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Malaga Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Malaga Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Malaga Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Malaga Financial

(Get Free Report)

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, single and multi-family residential mortgage, consumer, 14-unit investment property, construction, personal, and business loans; home equity lines of credit; and certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.