Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) PT at $30.38

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.3846.

Several brokerages have commented on GAP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $13,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,329,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,944,829.90. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $81,330.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,110. The trade was a 75.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,044 shares of company stock valued at $36,857,065 in the last three months. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,588,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,154,000 after acquiring an additional 180,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in GAP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,462,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,645,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GAP by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,816,000 after purchasing an additional 368,191 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

