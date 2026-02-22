American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,391,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $1,077,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 421.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $130.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.71. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

