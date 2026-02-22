Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,778,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 86,465 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,268,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $949,002.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.