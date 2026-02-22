Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic cloud partnerships expanding addressable market — Google announced a deal with Sea Ltd to build AI tools for e‑commerce and gaming, which supports Google Cloud revenue growth in Southeast Asia and demonstrates enterprise demand for its AI stack. Read More.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.86.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $314.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

