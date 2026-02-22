Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 357 and last traded at GBX 354.38. 4,113,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 43,910,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

