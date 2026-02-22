AI Rig Complex (ARC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.99 Million

AI Rig Complex (ARC) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, AI Rig Complex has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. AI Rig Complex has a total market cap of $86.11 million and $14.99 million worth of AI Rig Complex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Rig Complex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AI Rig Complex’s total supply is 999,998,319 tokens. The official website for AI Rig Complex is www.arc.fun/index.html. AI Rig Complex’s official Twitter account is @arcdotfun.

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AI Rig Complex has a current supply of 999,998,319. The last known price of AI Rig Complex is 0.07804545 USD and is up 6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $11,243,478.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arc.fun/index.html.”

