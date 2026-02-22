Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,646,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Agree Realty worth $1,111,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,185 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADC opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.40%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $1,082,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 562,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,901.08. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $1,696,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 159,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,296,952.85. This trade represents a 17.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,680 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

