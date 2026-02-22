A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,412,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 182,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $1,058,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 273,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 price objective on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $28,440.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,295 shares in the company, valued at $263,237.55. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS projection to $5.11, signaling stronger long‑run profit expectations that could support multiple expansion if confirmed by company results later.

Zacks raised its FY2028 EPS projection to $5.11, signaling stronger long‑run profit expectations that could support multiple expansion if confirmed by company results later. Positive Sentiment: Small upward tweaks to near‑term quarters: Q3 2026 was nudged to $0.99 (from $0.98) and Q4 2026 to $0.96 (from $0.95), suggesting some pockets of improving momentum in 2026.

Small upward tweaks to near‑term quarters: Q3 2026 was nudged to $0.99 (from $0.98) and Q4 2026 to $0.96 (from $0.95), suggesting some pockets of improving momentum in 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Shares are trading slightly higher intraday despite the revisions, indicating investors are weighing the mixed guidance rather than selling off immediately.

Shares are trading slightly higher intraday despite the revisions, indicating investors are weighing the mixed guidance rather than selling off immediately. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near‑term and FY2027 estimates: FY2027 was lowered to $4.41 (from $4.51); Q1 2026 to $0.95 (from $0.97); Q2 2026 to $1.10 (from $1.11); Q1 2027 to $1.05 (from $1.10); Q3 2027 to $1.09 (from $1.11); Q2 2027 to $1.22 (from $1.23); and Q4 2027 to $1.05 (from $1.08). The aggregate of those trims is a slight drag on near‑term earnings expectations and could pressure the stock if other analysts follow suit.

Zacks cut several near‑term and FY2027 estimates: FY2027 was lowered to $4.41 (from $4.51); Q1 2026 to $0.95 (from $0.97); Q2 2026 to $1.10 (from $1.11); Q1 2027 to $1.05 (from $1.10); Q3 2027 to $1.09 (from $1.11); Q2 2027 to $1.22 (from $1.23); and Q4 2027 to $1.05 (from $1.08). The aggregate of those trims is a slight drag on near‑term earnings expectations and could pressure the stock if other analysts follow suit. Negative Sentiment: Most of the headlines are Zacks model adjustments rather than company‑reported weakness; however, repeated downward revisions to FY2027 EPS increase the risk of lower guidance from peers or the company, which would be negative for the stock. Do Wall Street Analysts Like A. O. Smith Stock?

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

