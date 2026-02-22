73,653 Shares in CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE Bought by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,653 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. CNB Financial accounts for 1.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,058,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNE opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. CNB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $883.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.73.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNB Financial

CNB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, providing a full suite of community banking services. With a focus on relationship-driven banking, CNB Financial seeks to serve individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients across central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.