24,976 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF $KBA Acquired by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF comprises 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.32% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000.

Shares of KBA opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.10. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4832 per share. This represents a yield of 158.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

