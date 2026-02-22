1,259 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Purchased by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total transaction of $930,529.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,993.02. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $6,384,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,600. The trade was a 27.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,852 shares of company stock worth $45,787,299. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $577.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $476.90 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.