zkSync (ZK) Trading Down 11% This Week

zkSync (ZK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 11% lower against the dollar. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $135.23 million and $16.64 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s genesis date was June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 14,302,839,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 14,302,839,157.02865652 with 9,218,641,410.91831925 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.02019117 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $18,640,096.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

