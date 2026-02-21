Zacks Research Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Strong Sell

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,574,000 after acquiring an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $429,640,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,316,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,265,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,767,000 after purchasing an additional 327,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Builders FirstSource News
Here are the key news stories impacting Builders FirstSource this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Benchmark cut its target but kept a Buy rating, leaving a sizable ~25% upside vs. the current share price, which supports upside potential if fundamentals stabilize. Benchmark keeps Buy, lowers PT to $138
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays lowered its PT to $124 but maintained an Overweight rating, implying continued analyst conviction that shares have mid‑teens upside if housing demand improves. Barclays lowers PT to $124, keeps Overweight
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary/press coverage highlights that management is balancing a tough Q4 with a solid 2025 outlook, which could support medium‑term recovery if volumes and margins improve. Builders FirstSource balances Q4 hit with solid 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: BMO trimmed its PT to $120 and kept a Market Perform rating, signaling limited near‑term upside from their view. BMO lowers PT to $120, Market Perform
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC and Bank of America-related notes reiterated Hold/Hold-like stances (RBC hold; BofA hold with $123 PT), reflecting a mixed/valuations-driven view rather than outright bullishness. RBC Hold on BLDR BofA reiterates Hold
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/pessimistic notes from Stephens and Robert W. Baird raise downside risk in the near term by lowering investor expectations for revenue/earnings recovery. Stephens issues pessimistic forecast Robert W. Baird lowers expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 coverage and the earnings call highlight declining volumes and cost controls as defining the quarter — the operational weakness and revenue miss are the clearest near‑term negative drivers for the stock. Deep dive: declining volumes and cost controls Q4 earnings call transcript
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.
The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.