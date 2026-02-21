Zacks Research Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Strong Sell

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.26. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,574,000 after acquiring an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $429,640,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,316,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,265,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,767,000 after purchasing an additional 327,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

