Zacks Research Downgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Strong Sell

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $137.57.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,443.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $1,297,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 148,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Avis Budget Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a structural reset and plans to drive higher fleet utilization in 2026, signaling a clear operational plan to restore margins and cash flow over the coming year. Avis Budget Group outlines structural reset and plans for higher fleet utilization in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: The company released its Q4 and full-year 2025 results and the earnings presentation/call transcript (useful for details on adjustments, segment results, and management commentary). Avis Budget Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Company said the recent U.S. government shutdown contributed to weaker Q4 demand, providing a partial, but limited, explanation for the quarter’s softness. Avis Budget: Gov’t Shutdown Contributed to ‘Difficult’ Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Management posted a roughly $500M impairment tied to its EV fleet, and signaled a strategic pullback from EV deployment — a large one-time charge that materially reduced reported profitability. Avis Budget Group outlines structural reset and plans for higher fleet utilization in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 and full-year results missed consensus: revenue and adj. EBITDA came in below Street expectations, with near-zero Q4 EBITDA versus guidance — raising questions on near-term profit recovery. Avis Budget Group: A Broad Q4 Miss, A Big Impairment, And A Familiar Outcome
- Negative Sentiment: Shares had an earlier sharp drop after the Q4 release as investors digested the EV write-down, revenue miss and weaker demand trends; press coverage highlights the continued cost of the EV strategy shift. Avis Budget shares tumble 14% as EV fleet challenges drive Q4 loss, revenue miss
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the notes appears anomalous/zeroed and is not a reliable signal from the latest filings. (No actionable change indicated.)
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.
The company’s roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.
