Zacks Research Downgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Strong Sell

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $137.57.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $212.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,443.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $1,297,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 148,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company’s roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

