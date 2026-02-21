Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Texas Capital raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

