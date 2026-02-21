Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Workiva stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $238.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,696,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,723,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,778 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Workiva by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,368,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 460,540 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,637,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

