Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.2550, with a volume of 1123228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Wipro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wipro

Wipro Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.61%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company traces its origins to 1945 when it was founded as Western India Vegetable Products and later diversified into technology and IT services. Today Wipro positions itself as a provider of enterprise IT solutions and digital transformation services for large and mid-sized organizations across multiple industries.

The company’s service portfolio includes application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital consulting, product engineering and research and development, as well as business process services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.