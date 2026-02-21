Wingstop Inc. $WING Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.62% of Wingstop worth $43,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 64.2% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 102,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 741,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,557,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,421.51. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $175.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on WING. Barclays lowered their price target on Wingstop from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wingstop from $363.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.07.
Key Stories Impacting Wingstop
Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive guidance — Wingstop reported stronger-than-expected EPS and improved adjusted EBITDA margins, and management guided to low-single-digit domestic comps and ~15% global unit growth, which supports an earnings acceleration thesis. Investors Have WING. Do They Need a Prayer?
- Positive Sentiment: Unit growth & tech-led off-premise gains — Wingstop added ~20% more stores year-over-year and highlighted Smart Kitchen (AI order prioritization) and ~75% digital growth as levers to boost AUVs and operating leverage as comps recover. After Rare Sales Decline, Wingstop Targets AI Kitchens, Loyalty, and Marketing to Reignite Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and institutional buying — Aggressive buybacks (reducing share count ~4–5% in Q4) plus a modest dividend and heavy institutional ownership / buying provide technical and capital-return support that can amplify rallies and prompt short-covering. Investors Have WING. Do They Need a Prayer?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed — Several firms reaffirm or raise targets (Stephens, BTIG) while others trimmed targets modestly (RBC, Barclays) but many still show sizable upside, producing divergent near-term sentiment despite broader bullish coverage. Analyst Ratings and Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Street reaction shows caution — TD Cowen reiterated a Hold, reflecting a wait-and-see stance despite the beat; the market is sorting whether growth will be comp-led or unit-led. TD Cowen Reiterates Hold for Wingstop
- Negative Sentiment: Comp pressure and rising competition — Wingstop reported its first annual same-store sales decline in decades; analysts warn competition (the “fried chicken” arms race and other chains) and commoditization of customization could limit pricing power and premium multiples. Wingstop Reports First Same-Store Annual Sales Decline in 22 Years
- Negative Sentiment: Franchisee execution & capital allocation critique — Short reports and some sell-side commentary point to weaker franchisee performance, heavy reliance on new-unit openings for growth, and most FCF being returned to buybacks/dividends rather than reinvested in operations — risks to sustainable comp recovery. Losing Patience With Poor Franchisee Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Broader macro/traffic headwinds — Coverage notes winter storms and weaker traffic trends pressured Q4 comps; management actions (loyalty, marketing, AI kitchens) aim to offset but execution risk remains. How Wingstop plans to weather traffic slides and winter storms
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.
The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.
