Wingstop Inc. $WING Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.62% of Wingstop worth $43,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 64.2% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 102,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 741,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,557,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,421.51. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $260.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $388.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $175.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WING. Barclays lowered their price target on Wingstop from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wingstop from $363.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.07.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

