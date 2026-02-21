Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.54 and traded as low as GBX 41. Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 43, with a volume of 129,959 shares traded.

Windar Photonics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER that works as a mediator between the WindEYE and the wind turbine controller; and retrofit control system. Windar Photonics PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

