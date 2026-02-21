William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and traded as high as $15.0250. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares trading hands.

William Hill Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28.

About William Hill

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) is a global sports betting and gaming operator that provides a broad range of wagering products and services to retail and online customers. The company’s core offerings include sports betting on major leagues and events, fixed-odds and pari-mutuel wagering, as well as a suite of online casino games and poker. In addition to its digital presence, William Hill operates a network of licensed retail betting shops in select jurisdictions, combining in-store and online experiences to serve diverse customer preferences.

Founded in 1934 by bookmaker Billy Hill in London, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the most recognized names in the gaming industry.

