Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.06. Approximately 137,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,367,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.07.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.