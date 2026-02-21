Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Air Canada (AC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Air Canada (TSE: AC) recently:

2/17/2026 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2026 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

1/21/2026 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

