Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 852381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BULL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Webull in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Webull alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Webull

Webull Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webull

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Webull during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webull in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Webull by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Webull in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webull Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.