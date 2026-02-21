Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 45,225 First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41.

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

