Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Douglas Gordon Sells 2,880 Shares

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gordon sold 2,880 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $52,156.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 556,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,159.03. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,568. The firm has a market cap of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 109,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc is a bank holding company based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its primary operations are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waterstone Bank, which offers deposit products, loan facilities and treasury management services. The company focuses on delivering relationship-based banking solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as retail customers.

In addition to traditional commercial and consumer banking, Waterstone Financial supports its clients with specialized financing, including real estate, equipment and asset-based lending.

