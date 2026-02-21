Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. CICC Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $980.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at $482,583,689.39. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 211,696 shares of company stock worth $25,176,467 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

