Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.30 and traded as high as GBX 14. Walker Crips Group shares last traded at GBX 14, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

Walker Crips Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.66. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (14.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Walker Crips Group had a net margin of 135.52% and a return on equity of 200.76%.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.