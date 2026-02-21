Verge Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $101.68 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Verge has a market cap of $101.68 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,080.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.00835022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.54 or 0.00482577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.61 or 0.00384267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00080724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014191 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,951,235 coins. The official message board for Verge is medium.com/vergecurrency. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions. Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions. Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools hereTelegram, Facebook, Youtube, DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

