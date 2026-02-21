Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $200.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Veeva Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average of $254.09. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $168.13 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its Buy stance on VEEV, signaling continued institutional confidence in Veeva’s growth profile and commercial software exposure. RBC Sticks to Buy

RBC Capital reiterated its Buy stance on VEEV, signaling continued institutional confidence in Veeva’s growth profile and commercial software exposure. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded VEEV (upgrade reported), adding upward analyst support that can attract buyers who follow institutional ratings. Morgan Stanley Upgrade

Morgan Stanley upgraded VEEV (upgrade reported), adding upward analyst support that can attract buyers who follow institutional ratings. Positive Sentiment: Veeva closed higher in the most recent session, showing short-term buying interest after recent weakness. Veeva Closes Higher

Veeva closed higher in the most recent session, showing short-term buying interest after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $330 to $296 but kept an Overweight rating — a signal that the bank still sees upside even while moderating expectations. JPMorgan PT Cut

JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $330 to $296 but kept an Overweight rating — a signal that the bank still sees upside even while moderating expectations. Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its target from $280 to $200 and moved to a Neutral rating — reducing near-term upside from that shop and likely tempering enthusiasm from UBS-following investors. UBS PT Cut

UBS lowered its target from $280 to $200 and moved to a Neutral rating — reducing near-term upside from that shop and likely tempering enthusiasm from UBS-following investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces weigh two reasons to like VEEV (platform strength, recurring revenue) against one concern — signaling a balanced view for investors considering re-entry after recent losses. 2 Reasons to Like VEEV

Analyst/opinion pieces weigh two reasons to like VEEV (platform strength, recurring revenue) against one concern — signaling a balanced view for investors considering re-entry after recent losses. Negative Sentiment: Asset managers cite a broader sector rotation out of technology and software, which has pressured Veeva alongside peers — a macro/flow-driven headwind that can keep volatility elevated. Sector Rotation

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.