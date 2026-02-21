Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Manuka Financial LLC

Manuka Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

