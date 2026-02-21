Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 209.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $109.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

