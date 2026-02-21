Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 51,273 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,376,759 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 51,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $1,392,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $577,476.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,389.26. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $450,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,147.21. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,318 shares of company stock worth $2,967,254. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 14.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.70. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. President Capital boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

