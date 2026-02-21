Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.49 Billion Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,801,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 235,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,493,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbington Investment Group purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $6,506,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 79.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,629 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 165.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 105,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLJ Research reiterated a buy rating on Cameco, supporting upside sentiment from some sell‑side firms that expect continued strength in uranium demand. GLJ Research Reiterates Buy for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

GLJ Research reiterated a buy rating on Cameco, supporting upside sentiment from some sell‑side firms that expect continued strength in uranium demand. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlighted a bullish, longer-term case that global adoption of nuclear power could keep demand for uranium—and Cameco’s revenues—elevated, a thematic driver that has helped CCJ’s recent run. Can Cameco Continue Its Run?

MarketBeat highlighted a bullish, longer-term case that global adoption of nuclear power could keep demand for uranium—and Cameco’s revenues—elevated, a thematic driver that has helped CCJ’s recent run. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast for Cameco slightly (from $1.53 to $1.48) but left an Outperform rating in place—this is a modest earnings haircut rather than a full-scale outlook change, so the impact may be limited unless revisions accelerate. MarketBeat: Cameco / Scotiabank Note

Scotiabank trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast for Cameco slightly (from $1.53 to $1.48) but left an Outperform rating in place—this is a modest earnings haircut rather than a full-scale outlook change, so the impact may be limited unless revisions accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Cameco from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure momentum players and reduce near-term buying conviction. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded Cameco from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure momentum players and reduce near-term buying conviction. Negative Sentiment: There was unusually large put option activity—roughly 28,210 puts (about a 942% increase vs. average)—indicating elevated hedging or speculative bearish positioning that can amplify intraday volatility and signal downside risk if sentiment shifts. Investors Buy High Volume of Cameco Put Options

Cameco Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.91 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.20 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.