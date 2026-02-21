Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 8,744 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,634,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Woodward worth $1,424,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 300.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 35.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,300,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Woodward by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $1,489,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,413.80. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $888,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,319.75. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,450 shares of company stock worth $14,706,235. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $378.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.80.

Woodward Stock Up 0.8%

WWD stock opened at $394.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.74. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $403.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. Woodward had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $996.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

