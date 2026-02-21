Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 34,899 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,007,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of MasTec worth $1,278,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MasTec by 14.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $12,366,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 28.2% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $238.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.16.

MasTec Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $283.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $284.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.94.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.