Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $158.73 and last traded at $158.4050, with a volume of 146769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

