Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $227.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.