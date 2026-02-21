Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,621 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vale by 49.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 42.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

