USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 13,377,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 24,522,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

USAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

In other news, Director Carolyn Trabuco bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 847,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,170,400. The trade was a 13.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

