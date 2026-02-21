Upwork Inc. $UPWK Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,127 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Upwork worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Upwork by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 364.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 619,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 338,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 123,152 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $1,699,497.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 776,067 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,724.60. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 26,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $362,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 298,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,726.80. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 585,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Trading Down 1.1%

UPWK opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Upwork declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Trending Headlines about Upwork

Here are the key news stories impacting Upwork this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a flexible $300 million buyback (authorizes repurchases of roughly 18% of shares), a meaningful capital‑return action that can reduce float and support EPS and investor sentiment. Globe and Mail: Buyback Announcement

Board authorizes a flexible $300 million buyback (authorizes repurchases of roughly 18% of shares), a meaningful capital‑return action that can reduce float and support EPS and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction was initially positive — coverage notes shares rose on the buyback news, showing short‑term demand lift from the announcement. Investing.com: Market Reaction

Market reaction was initially positive — coverage notes shares rose on the buyback news, showing short‑term demand lift from the announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / institutional context is mixed: consensus is a modest “moderate buy” with an average target (~$22.60) well above the current price, and institutions own ~78% of the stock — the buyback may prompt revisions but not unanimous upgrades. MarketBeat: Analyst & Ownership Context

Analyst / institutional context is mixed: consensus is a modest “moderate buy” with an average target (~$22.60) well above the current price, and institutions own ~78% of the stock — the buyback may prompt revisions but not unanimous upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week: CEO Hayden Brown sold 123,152 shares (~$1.7M at ~$13.80); CFO Erica Gessert and other insiders (Dave Bottoms) also reduced positions — large insider disposals can be interpreted negatively by investors. SEC filings for the CEO sale are here and the InsiderTrades writeup for other insider sales is here. CEO SEC Filing InsiderTrades: Insider Sales

Significant insider selling this week: CEO Hayden Brown sold 123,152 shares (~$1.7M at ~$13.80); CFO Erica Gessert and other insiders (Dave Bottoms) also reduced positions — large insider disposals can be interpreted negatively by investors. SEC filings for the CEO sale are here and the InsiderTrades writeup for other insider sales is here. Negative Sentiment: Technicals/liquidity are unfavorable near term: shares remain well below the 50‑day moving average and today’s volume is light versus average, increasing downside volatility risk despite the buyback. MarketBeat: Technicals

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

