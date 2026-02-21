Ultra Clean (UCTT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $503.3380 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $625,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,767.83. This represents a 34.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,118,000 after buying an additional 1,315,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 944.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ultra Clean by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 394,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 122,862 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

