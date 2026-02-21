Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 389.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $66.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The company had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.29%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.