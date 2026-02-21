Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.40 and last traded at GBX 9.34. Approximately 18,078,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,452,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

