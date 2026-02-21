Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ST. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of ST stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 0.83%.The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.63%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $93,674.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,421.20. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,009,000 after buying an additional 3,100,927 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $62,966,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 961,457 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,877,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

