TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) SVP Anthony Shea Treadway Sells 487 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $20,361.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,120.86. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TriNet Group Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 805,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $88.56.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 524.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $65.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNET

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.