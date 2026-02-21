Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $4.9494. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $4.7690, with a volume of 51,160 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOLWF

Trican Well Service Trading Down 6.1%

About Trican Well Service

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd. is a Canada-based oilfield services company specializing in well completion and intervention solutions for the global energy sector. The company’s core offerings include hydraulic fracturing (fracing), coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing, nitrogen services and well stimulation technologies. Trican’s hydraulic fracturing operations are supported by a fleet of high-pressure pumping equipment designed to meet the demands of unconventional resource plays.

In addition to its pressure-pumping capabilities, Trican provides coiled tubing services for well cleanouts, stimulations and underbalanced operations, as well as cementing services that ensure zonal isolation and well integrity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.