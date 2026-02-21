Tredje AP fonden Takes $35.81 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Progressive by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 182,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $350.00 to $348.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $226.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $230.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total value of $302,131.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,379.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $336,973.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.10. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,098 shares of company stock worth $2,416,011. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $204.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $197.92 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.67 and a 200 day moving average of $226.71.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.