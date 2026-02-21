Tredje AP fonden Sells 49,330 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49,330 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Union Pacific by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $267.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

