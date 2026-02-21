Tredje AP fonden Sells 377,972 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 377,972 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Walmart were worth $94,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 24.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,696 shares of company stock valued at $25,176,467. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

